Translated by Ollie Richardson

11:55:39

18/02/2018



Russia always gave its support to Crimean Muslims, and their destiny is inseparably linked with this country. This was stated by the head of the Republic of Crimea Sergey Aksenov when greeting the participants of the Forum of Crimean Muslims. At the same time Aksenov called the event “an important event in the public and religious life of our peninsula”.

“As history testifies, Crimean Muslims and the Russian State always belonged to each other with understanding and respect. The State gave its support to Muslims in all spheres, and this support was mutual. I believe that sooner or later Russian Islam that is being raised by Russia will become the leader of the intellectual development and civilisation of the rest of Islam”. These prophetical words belong to the great son of the Crimean Tatar people Ismail Gaspirali. He well understood that the fate of Crimean Muslims is inseparably linked with the fate of Russia,” it is said in the greeting published on the website of the Council of ministers.

Also, Aksenov emphasised that the people of Crimea lived in peace in all ages. “We have much in common. Islam is a religion of good, Christianity is a religion of peace. All of us want a happy future, peace, and wellbeing for our children and grandchildren,” he noted.



Aksenov added that the people of Crimea have many common problems, including the strengthening of interethnic and interfaith harmony, the preservation of traditional cultural and moral values, and also the enhancement of the civic position of youth. “In this domain the spiritual traditions of all people of the peninsula can play a crucial role,” stated the head of the Republic of Crimea.