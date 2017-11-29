Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

29/11/2017

The independent deputy of Slovakian parliament Peter Marček spoke about the consequences of European integration for Kiev…

The politician intends to submit for consideration in parliament the question about recognising the results of the referendum in Crimea. A similar proposal was made also by the country’s opposition forces.

“For the sake of justice, in order to normalise the situation, to stop violence and blackmail from the EU and Ukraine, which seeks integration and betrayed the good relations with the Slavic people for a bowl of lentil slop from the West,” said the independent deputy Peter Marček in an interview with the Sputnik Česká republika.

He is sure that now is the most suitable moment to push this initiative forward, since in the parliament of Slovakia there is a discussion about the question of cancelling the anti-Russian sanctions. In addition, Slovakians don’t have the slightest chance of learning the truth about the problematic aspects of Ukrainian-Russian relations, because the local media presents one-sided information.

“It (problems concerning Crimea) is a much longer story. After all, the Crimean parliament already in 1992 adopted the ‘Act of State independence of the Crimean republic’, but, due to Kiev’s severe pressure, it withdrew its decision in exchange for an expansion of powers,” said Marček.

In connection with the coming into effect of the economic part of the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the European Union, Russia, since January 1st, 2016, suspended the validity of the CIS Free Trade Agreement vis-a-vis Kiev, as a member State automatically loses preferences in trade with partners in the Commonwealth if it signs a similar agreement with third countries. The Russian side repeatedly emphasised that it applies restrictive measures of an economic character solely to protect the domestic market and national interests.

The Ukrainian authorities make every effort to break cultural ties with the former republics of the USSR. For example, they seek to introduce universal communication and to conduct document circulation exclusively in the Ukrainian language, nevertheless, a part of the population continues to communicate in Russian.

In addition, Kiev tries to rewrite history and to erase from it all reminders on the Soviet period. On April 9th, 2015, the Ukrainian government adopted the law “On Perpetuation of the Victory over Nazism in World War II of 1939-1945”. The document orders to use the expression “World War II” instead of “Great Patriotic War”. Besides this, May 8th was established in Ukraine as the Day of memory and reconciliation, and emphasis is placed not on the celebration of the Victory Day, but on the celebration of the victims of World War II. Besides this, Ukrainians are recommend to use the red poppy, and not the St. George’s Ribbon as a symbol of overthrowing fascists.