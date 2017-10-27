By Tedi Angelova



At a conference in Sofia the security of Bulgaria in light of the multipolar world was discussed.

The conference “Security of the Republic of Bulgaria in a Multipolar World” was held in Sofia in the hall of the University of National and World Economy, organized by the National Association “Security” and the Civil Association MORAL.



It brought together security experts, former security officers, and professors.



The head of the National Association “Security” – Chavdar Petrov – informed that they decided to gather part of the intellectual elite of Bulgaria to hear the opinions and suggestions of experts. “The voice of civil society must be heard, and the government must comply with it and take appropriate measures,” Petrov added.



The conference was attended by representatives of the Presidency, the Ministry of Defense, the State Agency for National Security/counterintelligence, the State Agency of Intelligence/External Intelligence, and the Military Intelligence Service.



At the meeting there were representatives of the three civilian organizations of the former intelligencers.



Petrov pointed out that globalization offers many opportunities but also tends to globalize threats.



The conference was divided into three panels. The first one was referring to the security of Bulgaria in the multipolar world. Petrov said that European successes have a dazzling impact on a part of Bulgarian society and political elite, but Bulgarians without independence have no sense of their own country. The second panel was related to cooperation in South-Western Europe and the Black Sea region. And the third one with the relations of Bulgaria and Turkey, and their influence on the Balkans.



During the first panel on the topic of the multipolar world, the geopolitical analyst Valentin Vatsev commented that the reconstruction of Bulgaria as a geopolitical subject should go through three decisive actions, otherwise she could not survive.



Firstly, he identified the need for new relations with the United States and leaving NATO’s military organization, remaining in the political organization of the Union as a condition for informed action in European affairs. As a second action, Mr Vatsev indicated a decisive announcement of disagreement at a high state level with the system of sanctions against Russia. As a third necessary action, he noted that the country should have a clear and decisive position in the unfolding fateful internal European dispute over what the EU is – a union of states or a union of non-countries. As a particularly prominent but also inspiring example he pointed to Hungary.



Simeon Nikolov, a former deputy minister at the Bulgarian Ministry of Defense, commented on the threats of terrorism and migration in the multipolar world. He noted that the latest EC documents on first place address the threat of migratory flows from the Middle East and Africa. Threats also include terrorism, the distribution of weapons of mass destruction, and so on. Nikolov noted, however, that the issue of Islamization and Radicalization is missing from this list. In the documents one more feature is missing – the overlapping of threats leading to the same direction of destabilizing Europe, from the migration crisis, Islamization, the chain of terrorist attacks, the possible effect of the dominoes on the manifestations of separatism.



Nikolov pointed out as a risk to the Balkans Turkey’s behavior, which openly declares pretensions to neighbors and quotes Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s words that surrounding areas of Turkey “lie on his heart”. Nikolov has reviewed three different scenarios that foresee the construction of a Muslim arc in the Balkans. He added that Turkey has chosen an undemocratic path of development, and a certain danger is creeping and irreversible Islamization.



As for Turkey, he also said: “Just weeks ago it was confirmed that the teaching of jihad was included in the curricula of the Turkish schools. Only three to five years later the Turkish army will be fully Islamized, Turkish experts say. We can not be calm when in Turkey 90 terrorist cells of the Islamic state were left, recognized by the Turkish police. The aggressive and unceremonious activity of the Turkish intelligence, its state agencies and organizations in foreign countries such as Germany and Austria, is disturbing. It is worrying that a newly-created television such as Osmanluna TV shows a map of Turkey, covering Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Bourgas and Haskovo. In society there is increasing anxiety about migration processes, Islamization, radicalization, terrorism, and instability in neighboring countries. Not enough attention is paid to the genesis of these phenomena, and instead of fighting against their roots, we are trying to take immediate protective measures against both the migrant invasion and the terrorist attacks.”



Former diplomat and expert in the fight against terrorism engineer Boyan Chukov pointed out that there is nothing new in the book “Strategic depth” written by former Turkish Prime Minister Davutoglu. He said that the strategy of the Ottoman Empire when it weakened was the creation of Muslim enclaves at strategic locations – passages, water resources, shorelines. He pointed out that Turkey is doing the same and reactivating Muslim enclaves with the help of cultural cooperation and investment. Chukov marked that Turkey’s major failure in Bulgaria was that the DOST party failed to enter parliament because they needed to have someone to constantly remind that the Muslims in Bulgaria were too repressed to have the right to intervene. This is also written in “Strategic depth”, he added. According to Chukov, the Balkans are a theater where the Muslim, Western, and Orthodox-Slavic socio-cultural systems collide.



Goran Simeonov, chairman of the Rescue Intelligence Association/Civic Organization of former intelligence officers, said that control within NATO and regarding the United States-European union is peremptory. He added that it is naive to believe that the United States will retreat its leadership positions in the world without fighting on all fronts. As a worrying question, he pointed out whether, in this constantly militarizing foreign policy, the American elite would be inclined to use a more brutal military strategy such as a possible direct military strike in Syria or Ukraine, reckoning that it would hardly grow into a serious nuclear conflict. Goranov said, “The dilemma – American world domination or a peaceful multipolar world stands with terrible power”.



Regarding Bulgaria, he noted that her future is locked in the triangle NATO – Russia – Turkey.



He added that Bulgaria’s relations with the EU and NATO give rights but also obligations and lead to a corresponding denial of national sovereignty.



Goranov said that Bulgaria maintains active foreign-political and economic relations with its neighbors in the Balkans, with countries from the Black Sea region and especially with the Russian Federation. These relations have their economic logic and deep historical roots that require and impose special bilateral relations.

He pointed out that Bulgaria is in a bipolar position. “On the one hand, by sticking to the commitments made within NATO and following its military doctrine, Bulgaria can hardly be distinguished to pursue a policy of its own interest. It is therefore very difficult to prove to Russia that we have nothing to do with this NATO policy, based on the fact that we hold on to the historical closeness between the two nations. People’s diplomacy can not be a substitute for full bilateral relations,” added Goranov.



On the other side of the triangle is Turkey, he said “this is a country in which deep historical changes are being made, changing the whole state system, that will turn Turkey into an authoritarian presidential state with a dominant political Islam, with a gradual liquidation of its worldly resist. At the head of this state is an authoritarian and unpredictable personality with a wide influence in modern Turkish society, an uncompromising follower of the neo-Ottoman ‘Strategic depth’.”



When it comes to the relations between Bulgaria and Turkey within NATO, he pointed out that the cooperation is an imitation. The two countries continue to actively intelligence, and Turkey is actively taking action to influence the ethnicity in Bulgaria. He marked that Bulgaria has for its neighbor an unpredictable and unstable Islamic state with one of the most powerful armies in NATO and a 3 million migrant corps hanging over Bulgaria.



In conclusion, Simeonov said that Bulgaria would be forced to face the dilemma of continuing to support the Euro-Atlantic project with unclear prospects and diminishing economic power or to support the future Euro-Asian project.



He also said it would be a fateful choice for Bulgaria, which would separate the society, and in the worst case scenario the country itself. As an optimistic option, he pointed out that Bulgaria could repeat the scenario from the end of the Second World War, where she managed to change the camp she was in.

Bulgarian diplomat Lyubomir Shopov commented on the Thracian issue. In 1913 the regular Turkish army violated the Bulgarian border, killed 60,000 Bulgarian men, women and children, banished another 280,000, confiscated over 3.5 million decares of private Bulgarian land. Shopov said that this issue has not been resolved to this day and that it has not been put forward in bilateral terms and added that international contracts on genocide and crimes against humanity put it in a completely new dimension and create prospects for helping to resolve it, with the participation of external partners.

Shopov added that Moscow is working for new alliances and meets understanding among big and small countries that are looking for opportunities for fair development under the UN Charter and the norms of international law.

He was explicit that the end of the unipolar model of world affairs management came to an end. According to him, the tendencies towards a multipolar model of international relations in the world give hope that in the future Bulgaria would have the chance to emerge from the role of a servant on call and defend its own national interests, such as Hungary, for example.

Regarding Turkey, Shopov said that the Bulgarian political stratum is in a double dependence on the neoliberal drug and the neo-ottoman pressure of Turkey, which, thanks to DPS party and the venal Bulgarian political players, already dominates the mixed population regions, Turkish-Mohammedans and islamizes the gypsies.

Shopov pointed out that the parties DPS and DOST are both sides of one coin and this coin is not the Bulgarian lev. With regard to DPS, he recalled how the honorary leader of the party Ahmed Dogan in 1992 handed over to the Turkish ambassador a list of over 400 Bulgarian intelligence officers. He added that, under all the laws, this man should be the first to be condemned.

During the conference there were various opinions from the Bulgarian experts, who analyzed the security of Bulgaria in the light of the multipolar world.

The President of the National Association “Security” Chavdar Petrov said at the end of the conference that he sees Bulgaria’s further development in such a multi-polar world in which the equality, justice and common interests of mankind dominate.

He announced that a summary of the conference material will be provided to the Bulgarian authorities in connection with the country’s national security strategy.