Translated by Ollie Richardson

13:04:19

22/05/2017



On May 21st the Ukrainian occupiers shelled the settlement of Spartak using artillery. The arrivals of five artillery shells of 152mm caliber, two artillery projectiles of 122 mm caliber, and eleven shells of 120mm caliber were recorded.

“We came running, there was an arrival, after which a fire begun. It was barely extinguished,” said the local resident in comment to News Front.

One of the shells landed in the yard where the only children in the settlement live – two girls. Vika, the youngest of them, at this moment was doing her homework in the yard.