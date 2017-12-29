Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

20:55:38

29/12/2017

Bill No. 7425 of collaborationism was registered in parliament, in simple words – “On Enemies of the People”. If deputies support this document, then it will apply to the organisation of political meetings and pickets and agitprop among pupils and students for obstructing actions that remove Ukraine’s energy dependence. Under the law journalists who, according to the new commission, form in the a distorted picture of the world. Experts say that this a direct violation of human rights.

There will be snitching for the commission

Among the authors of the law “On Enemies of the People” there are representatives of “People’s Front” Sergey Vysotsky, Andrey Levus, Ivan Lapin, Nikolay Velichkovich, Dmitry Tymchuk, Oleg Medunitsa, etc. The authors suggest to consider as enemies of the people not only those who fought on the side of the so-called DPR/LPR, who worked in the “authorities of the republics”, or were engaged in saboteur or extremist activity. Even if you organised a meeting against the authorities or doubted that Ukraine can stop being energetically dependent – it is already a verdict. Equally if you “waged information-psychological war, formed through the media a distorted world picture” or posted statements on social networks – the commission will consider this as calls to support the enemy.

Moreover, it is the 50-person commission that was especially created by the President, the members of which will undergo verification at the SBU and the Service of foreign intelligence, that will engage with objectionable citizens. They will be given broad rights: they will be able to collect information on suspicious, in their opinion, persons, to make inquiries about them to official bodies, even to perform an inspection of the home and things of this person and to appoint examinations. And the member of the commission and their family will be put under the protection of the SBU and National Police and will receive a salary. As one of authors of the project Oleg Medunitsa said to “Vesti”, the exact sum hasn’t been specified yet: “It it yet to be decided”.

The commission will also carry out an inspection upon a citizen’s denouncement if it will seem to the commission that someone behaves suspiciously.



There will be an obligation to inform the targeted person about the beginning of the verification, and also to present all received materials to them or their representatives. The names of the objectionable persons will be made public on the President’s website.

Who is this law for

Now in Ukraine Article 109 of Criminal Code is in force, according to which sentences are pronounced to those who conducted saboteur activity . For example, in Transcarpathia a local musician, who together with so-called peresechniks [activists who are against paying customs fees when crossing the border – ed] was going to come for a meeting and was holding a discussion in the private “Peresichka Uzhgorod” group. In particular, he wrote that it is time to take up arms. Those who fought on the side of the militia are also being judged under this article. And in the Lvov region a local resident who was going to plant an explosive under the railway tracks was condemned. And there are a lot of such verdicts in the register. Why create another new commission that will start to find out the loyalty of everyone towards the authorities?

“The commission won’t punish such collaborators, but there is a need to fight against them. These people won’t have the right to get a job in State bodies or to be involved in politics. It is such a black mark for a person. After all, we have thousands of statements from citizens who report that in bodies of authorities officials-collaborators operate, and there are many of them also among politicians,” considers Oleg Medunitsa.

According to the lawyer Rostislav Kravets, in most instances such cases are based on frank confessions from the suspects, which are mostly obtained by means of pressure: “I think that 99% of such cases are based on the frank confessions of the person that were obviously obtained under pressure. Because otherwise it is impossible to prove the guilt of the person. If such a law will be put to the vote, it will be like with decommunisation, where students started to be punished for quoting Lenin. Such laws actually violate the human right to express one’s own point of view and violate a person’s rights and freedoms and the Constitution”.

The political scientist Andrey Zolotarev thinks that such laws are written by representatives of a political force that simply has no future anymore: “It is that instance when a policy turns into demonicness. After all, it is possible to label 80% of the population as collaborators just because of their current attitude towards the Rada. Such laws are the convulsive flutter of politicians who feel that the ground shakes beneath them. They should remember that twisting the screw can lead to the wearing down of its thread”.