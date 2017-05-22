Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

21:19:48

22/05/2017



The fighter of the “ATO” Nikolay at positions near Novotroitskoye received a video congratulations from his mother from Lutsk.

Svetlana Ivanovna congratulated her beloved son with his coming birthday, and wished good health, good luck, joy, and a return home. The Ukrainian soldier told journalists that he very much misses his mother and called her “sunshine”.

For filming Nikolay put on a bullet-proof vest, on which he drew Waffen SS symbols, and also a Odal rune, which was a symbol of the SS 7th voluntary “Prinz Eugen”, created from volunteers of Croatia, Serbia, Hungary, and Romania.

In Ukraine there is no fascism? Lie!

