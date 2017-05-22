Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard 21:19:48 22/05/2017 e-news.su The fighter of the “ATO” Nikolay at positions near Novotroitskoye received a video congratulations from his mother from Lutsk. Svetlana Ivanovna congratulated her beloved son with his coming birthday, and wished good health, good luck, joy, and a return home. The Ukrainian soldier told journalists that he very much misses his mother and called her “sunshine”. For filming Nikolay put on a bullet-proof vest, on which he drew Waffen SS symbols, and also a Odal rune, which was a symbol of the SS 7th voluntary “Prinz Eugen”, created from volunteers of Croatia, Serbia, Hungary, and Romania. In Ukraine there is no fascism? Lie! Should the Waffen Der SS Galizien Fall Under Ukraine’s Ban on Nazi Symbols or Not? Copyright © 2017. All Rights Reserved.