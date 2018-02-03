Translated by Ollie Richardson

The Russian Su-25 attack jet that was shot down whilst flying over a de-escalation zone in Idlib in Syria could be a provocation, said the head of the State Duma Defence Committee Vladimir Shamanov to Interfax.

Video purports to show wreckage of Russian fighter jet after it was downed by Syrian rebels in Idlib today, pilot was reportedly executed on spot pic.twitter.com/XBe51zzQ3v — Khalid khi (@khalid_pk) February 3, 2018

“In Idlib there are more than 1,000 representatives of American instructors, and it is impossible to exclude that it could have been done as a provocation,” said Shamanov.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that militants in Syria shot down a Russian Su-25 attack jet, the pilot was killed; the jet was carrying out a flight in a de-escalation zone in Idlib.

According to preliminary information, the plane was shot down by a man-portable air-defense systems, and as the first deputy head of the Federation Council Defence and Security Committee Franz Klintsevich is convinced, the MANPADS that are available for militants in Syria were given by the Americans via third countries [Ukraine/Bulgaria? – ed].

“Of course, we will conduct an investigation, into many things – from the type of MANPADS to the circumstances of the downing of the Su-25,” said Klintsevich to Interfax on Saturday.

According to him, there may be some video material “due to the sheer amount of drones and the size of the area”.