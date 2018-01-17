Translated by Ollie Richardson

12:37:39

17/01/2018

Deputies of the State Duma of the Russian Federation will submit for consideration amendments to the law of the Russian Federation “On the status of foreign citizens”, providing for the cancellation of the requirement for the residents of the LPR and the DPR of a work permit in order to be employed on the territory of the Russian Federation. This was reported to journalists at a meeting in the Lugansk Information Center by the deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation and coordinator of the “Russia-Donbass” integration committee Andrey Kozenko.

He noted that “those problematic issues that face the Republic today must be solved along with the systematic support of the Russian Federation”.

“Today the residents of the Lugansk People’s Republic, while not yet possessing citizenship of the Russian Federation, and having a passport of the LPR, in my opinion, must have all rights on the territories of the Russian Federation on an equal basis with its citizens. I already prepared a draft bill for the cancellation of the need (for residents of LPR and the DPR) to obtain a work permit, which literally in a week will be introduced by a group of deputies in the State Duma. This is something that we have discussed already on many platforms – both governmental and in the Federation Council – and have found support. I would like these changes to be made to the law of the Russian Federation ‘On the status of foreign citizens’, while we are discussing these topics, to ensure that those residents of the LPR, as well as the DPR, who come to the territory of the Russian Federation are not required to obtain a work permit – free employment, free movement,” he noted.

Kozenko specified that deputies carried out the preparatory work for the draft bill on the foundations of the decree of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on the recognition on the territory of the Russian Federation of documents issued in LPR and the DPR.