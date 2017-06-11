Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

13:01:58

11/06/2017



Today, on June 10th, the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko opened a concert in honor of the visa-free regime with the EU, which took place on European Square in the center of Kiev. He addressed the people who gathered for a celebration using the words Lermontov.

“We, the Ukrainian people and all of Ukraine, enter into another historical epoch. And this event means a final break with the Russian Empire, and the Ukrainian democratic world – with the authoritative Russian world. “Farewell, unwashed Russia. A country of slaves, a country of Sirs. And you, in blue uniforms, and you, the people devoted to them,” said Poroshenko, quoting the Russian poet Mikhail Lermontov.

It should be noted that these big words did not really match how the people were gathered for this action.

As was reported earlier, students of Kiev Universities and State employees were herded to the “visa-free” regime event.

“We saw three buses from Bila Tserkva – State workers, left the buses, and a woman with lists called someone with a question ‘where to go to receive flags?’ Students don’t even know what this concert is for, they say that soon they will have exams, but it is better to come, if there was an order,” wrote the correspondent of STB on a page on Facebook.





As “Strana” reported, teachers were also forced to attend actions devoted to receiving a visa-free regime by Ukraine.

The Pechersk regional administration of Kiev later assured that they didn’t dispatch an order about the compulsory gathering of teachers. However, many users of social networks confirm that there were such mailings.

The teachers themselves also confirm it. About two dozen teachers gathered for participation in the “visa-free” regime event with the participation of the President near the building of Ukrsibbank on Khreshchatyk as of 19:45.

As the correspondent of “Ukrainian Truth” reported, when she approached the teachers, they had just entered themselves on the list.

They confirmed that they were gathered for a “visa-free” regime concert. The journalist tried to find out what they think about the visa-free regime, but the teachers, smiling, refused to comment. “Can we please refrain from commenting?” said the women.

To the question whether Tatyana Filonenko is present, who according to the published document is responsible for the involvement in the action of teachers of the Pechersk district of Kiev, they answered that “she won’t be here”.

One of the teachers who presented himself as methodologist Sergey from school No. 89, to the question where these lists have to be given, said that they will be given to Tatyana Filonenko.

In addition, cadets of the KNU military institute of Shevchenko were also forced to participate in the“visa-free” action.

This was also reported by one of the cadets to “Ukrainian Truth”. According to him, the order about this was given by the chief of institute, the former head of the department of military education and science of the Ministry of Defence Major General Igor Tolok.