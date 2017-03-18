Translated by Ollie Richardson

16:49:01

18/03/2017



Kiev saboteurs used documents of LPR residents who are illegally kept in prisons in the territory of Ukraine. This was declared by the representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of LPR police major Aleksey Selivanov.

“These documents were used by saboteurs of the eighth regiment of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine to cross the Ukrainian-Russian border,” explained the police major.

As a reminder, the staff of the Ministry of State Security of the LPR, together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs revealed a network of saboteurs acting in the territory of the Republic, which were part of several small sabotage and reconnaissance groups. The detainees reported about the participation of military personnel from the eighth regiment of the special operation forces of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine in the commission of a number of acts of terrorism in the territory of the LPR, the DPR, and Russia.