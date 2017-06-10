Translated by Ollie Richardson

13:37:48

10/06/2017

The vast majority of Ukrainians have a negative attitude towards the main institutes of the government. This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Center of the social researches “Sofia”.

“A systemic crisis of mistrust towards State institutes is observed. The vast majority of respondents don’t trust the Verkhovna Rada, the Cabinet of Ministers, or the National bank. Particularly concerning is the low-level of trust towards law enforcement agencies. Only 5.9% trust the courts in one way or another, the prosecutor’s office – 9.1%, the police – 23.3%. Only a little more than a half of respondents trust the Army,” reported the head of sociological programs of the Center Nikolay Levtsun at a press conference in Kiev.

In this situation, the sociologist warned that there is a danger of the use of the Army for political goals.

“The mistrust towards leaders and State institutes leads to citizens beginning to perceive the State as alien and hostile in relation to themselves,” emphasised the expert, adding that after Maidan in 2014 the gap between the people and the authorities became deeper.

“Citizens cease to identify themselves with the Ukrainian State and connect their own future with the future of the country,” stated Levtsun.

It is especially noted that Ukrainian society negatively perceives the social and political course that is conducted by the Kiev regime.

“72.5% of respondents with varying degrees of confidence consider that the authorities lead the country in the wrong direction. Only 18.3% of respondents hold the opinion that the authorities are leading the country in an unambiguously correct or rather correct direction,” stated the sociologist.

He specified that the critical perception of the conducted course dominates in all macro-regions of the country. In the Southeast 79.3% have a negative attitude, the Center – 69.6%, and in the west – 63.8%.

At the same time only 1.9% of respondents completely trust the President Poroshenko, and 15.9% slightly trust him. At the same time 78.1% in one way or another don’t trust Poroshenko.

8.7% in the Southeast in varying degrees trust Poroshenko, and the mistrust indicator – 87%. The sociologist noticed that those who are more loyal to the President reside in the Center and in the West, but mistrust in general also dominates in these regions.

Also, the vast majority of respondents don’t trust the speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Andrey Parubiy, the Interior Minister Arsen Avakov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Aleksandr Turchynov, and the leader of “People’s Front” and former Prime Minister Arseny Yatsenyuk. The level of mistrust towards the aforementioned politicians exceeds 80%.