Translated by Ollie Richardson

19/03/2017



People in Ukraine believe there is the possibility to normalize relations with Russia. This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation and sociological service Razumkov Centre, states the correspondent of Politnavigator.

Nearly a half (49%) consider that the normalization of relations with Russia is possible, but in the long term. More believe it is possible in Donbass (63%) and in the Center (52%), while it is smaller in the West and the South (43% and 42% respectively). Only a tenth believes there is a possibility to normalize relations with Russia in the near future, and nearly a quarter (25%) do not believe there is such an opportunity in general, and in the West the proportion of those who do not believe in it is 38%, and in Donbass – 15%.

47% of respondents noted that the normalization of relations with Russia is possible first of all with a change of power (President) in Russia, 43% – if the military operations cease and the “deoccupation” of Donbass happens, 31% – if Crimea is returned under the jurisdiction of Ukraine. 8% of respondents consider that the normalization of relations with Russia can happen in the event of the coming to power in Ukraine of pro-Russian politicians, 5% — in the event of the strengthening of pressure on Ukraine from western countries in this direction.

35% of respondents support a policy of full restriction of contacts and the termination of cooperation, the preserving of sanctions, and the introduction of visas. The West holds such an opinion the most – 54%, and in the South and the East – the least of all – 24%. 28% of respondents support the option of limited cooperation in crucial spheres when determining “red lines” in regards to making no compromises

15% are ready to search for any compromise with Russia for the sake of a quick settlement of the conflict and a return to friendship, and in the South and the East the proportion of those who adhere to such point of view is higher (30% and 29% respectively), and in the Center and in the West – less (7% and 5% respectively).

“We see that the population of Ukraine treats the possibility of the future restoration of relations with Russia rather pessimistically. At least, those conditions that are laid down will not be realized by the present power,” said Irina Bekeshkina, the director of Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation, on the results of the survey.

The research was conducted by the Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation and the sociological service Razumkov Centre between December 16th and December 20th, 2016, in all regions of Ukraine under the control to Kiev. 2018 respondents above the age of 18 years were interviewed. The theoretical sample error does not exceed 2.3%.

