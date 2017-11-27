Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

The member of the “Svoboda” party Aleksandr Aronets described what, according to him, will become the next stage of decommunisation in Ukraine. He wrote about this on his page on Facebook.

As Aronets claims, the next stage will become “de-imperialisation and de-Russification”. The situation with the series “Svaty”* is a bright example of how difficult this process will be, said the activist.

According to the deputy of the Kiev regional council, Russophobic “cleansing” will concern not only the film industry. Don’t worry, the time will come when we [Ukraine – ed] will sweep out “Svaty”, the streets “Pushkin”, Leo Tolstoy, and Dostoevsky,” predicts Aronets.

*After Maidan in 2014 several members of the cast of this Ukrainian television series, notably Fyodor Dobronravov, refused to side with the junta, and instead voiced their support for Russia. This resulted in them being banned from entering the territory of Ukraine. The series has since been terminated due to the impossibility to continue because of the political situation in the country.