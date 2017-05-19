Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

01:52:49

19/05/2017

Swedish neo-Nazi, former member of the ku klux klan, and sniper Mikael Skillt spoke about military operations in the Southeast of Ukraine, which he took part in until August, 2015.

The Norwegian Det hvite raseriet publication, the text of which is provided by “Inosmi” [in Russian – ed], notes that Skillt became a celebrated personality in Kiev: his posts on social networks are read by thousands of people, he was interviewed Newsweek and the BBC.

“I know that I can kill someone without any remorse. But it is precisely this confidence that terribly frightens me. Every day. All the time since August, 2015, when I was last at the frontline, it is terrible for me. For me it was terrible that I can get into a situation where I lose control over myself and I will absolutely automatically kill someone,” he told the publication.

Skillt worked in construction, and in February, 2014, he went to Ukraine where he became a foreign legionnaire in the “Azov” battalion. He said that there he was together with seven Swedes and one Norwegian.

“I saw a Russian soldier through the optical scope and opened fire. ‘Oh God!’ I thought. ‘Oh damn!’ The distance was so big that I couldn’t hear him scream, but I saw through the optical scope that he was badly hurt. I think that he had a painful shock. This caused a great deal of stress for my assistant. After all, it is he who supplied me with information about distance and wind conditions,” said Skillt. “He shouted to me will all his strength: ‘Three notches higher!’ Then I again lifted the rifle and thought: ‘We need to finish it correctly’. But I got him in the hip,” he added.

Skillt explained his decision to go to Ukraine by his desire to fight at the front “together with his ideological brothers”. “If the Russians capture Ukraine, then after that they will also also take Finland. And from there it is a stone’s throw to Stockholm,” he said.

“I remember that I shot one man whilst he urinated,” added Skillt.

On the question of how many people he has killed, Skillt answered: “Expressen wrote: 20 people. I didn’t contest this figure”.

“I came back home from war nine months ago, but every day I want to tell my wife: ‘Go to hell, I’m leaving’,” he admitted. “If someone from the ‘authentic’ ones calls me today and says: ‘We go to fight in Moscow …’ Then it doesn’t matter what the wife or the child we are expecting will say. I love her. But – goodbye!”

The fact that in Donbass foreign mercenaries fight on the side of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been repeatedly reported. Thus, in October of last year intelligence of the the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) recorded 80 mercenaries from Italy and France on the airfield of Kramatorsk, which is under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Also citizens of Georgia and Poland were spotted in military operations.

As a reminder, Moscow repeatedly stated that it isn’t involved in the events in the Southeast of Ukraine, and that it is isn’t a party to the intra-Ukrainian conflict, and is interested in Ukraine overcoming the political and economic crisis.