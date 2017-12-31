Subtitles by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard



The “Anti-fascist Human Rights League”, within the framework of monitoring xenophobia and anti-Semitism in Ukraine, posted a video about the systematic manifestations of neo-nazism in post-Maidan Ukraine.

Today Ukrainian neo-Nazis and right-wing radicals, together with governmental institutions of the authorities, kindle ethnic strife, impose on society as heroes members of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA), such as Bandera and Shukhevych – Nazi collaborators. Streets and avenues are renamed in practically all the cities of Ukraine in honor of these “heroes”. All those who disapprove of the new neo-Nazi ideology face persecution by the authorities, are subjected to cruel reprisals, threats and attacks, and are also traditionally accused of working for the Kremlin.

The authorities impose on the consciousness of Ukrainians the concept of national identity, inseparably linked to the collaborators of fascism, which naturally leads to systemic manifestations of anti-Semitism, russophobia, xenophobia, and Polonophobia in Ukraine.