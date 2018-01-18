Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

01:20:04

18/01/2018



The Ukrainian politician and employee of the special services transparently called on the pages of a popular publication for “ethical cleaning”. This was reported by the Ukrainian journalist and socialist Andrey Manchuk, commenting on the statement of the former adviser of the SBU Yury Mikhalchishin.



“Stop pretending to be ashamed of ethnocentrism, passionarity, intolerance, political incorrectness, and a tendency for systematic violence. To declare everywhere, in every corner that ethical cleansing, and not paper lustration, is the optimal tool for the future purification of the bodies of power and governance.”

“To promote the total destruction of the Kremlin ghouls and vampires, the local traitors and fifth columnists, and their volunteers and assistants, instead of reconciliation with the traitors and enemies of the Ukrainian people.”