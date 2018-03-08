Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

The employee of a special unit of the police of the Kiev region Sergey Galasyuk who was protecting the estate of the President Petro Poroshenko in Koncha Zaspa shot himself whilst being on duty.

As the “Strana.ua” publication reported with reference to an informed source, the incident took place still on February 23rd.

“On February 23rd a police officer committed suicide whilst on watch near Poroshenko’s house in Kozyn. This concerns the senior sergeant Sergey Galasyuk, who came to the settlement to replace an employee of the Department of the State Guard of Ukraine. He entered into the booth, and there shot himself,” described the interlocutor of the publication.

As "Strana" writes, on the day of his death a corresponding article and television program appeared on the website of the "Pravda TUT" publication. However, at that moment practically all traces of their existence has been removed. At first the corresponding page on the "Pravda TUT" website was removed, and then the YouTube channel of the publication stopped being accessible.



The TV program about the incident that was broadcasted on the air of the evening news edition of “Pravda TUT” on February 23rd is at the disposal of our publication. The details of the death of Sergey were revealed in it. It follows from the program that the police officer twice himself in the head twice using a service weapon at the guard post of Poroshenko’s house in Kozyn. This was already Galasyuk’s second suicide attempt in a week.

At the same time, “Strana” recalls that the law doesn’t provide protection of a presidential estate by the police – this is the duty of the Department of the State Guard of Ukraine.

The fact of Galasyuk’s death was informally confirmed to journalists at the base in Boyarka, where his special unit of the National Police is located.