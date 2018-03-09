Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

The Ukrainian website “Mirotvorets“ called priests of the Russian Orthodox Church “fighting units” of Russia and urged the military in the event of danger to shoot them, without hesitating. This was said in the statement posted on the Facebook page of the website.

“Each soldier of Ukraine has to remember: Moscow and pro-Moscow priests are fighting units of the Russian aggressor, there is nothing sacred there, and a gun can be hidden under their cassock. There mustn’t be any exceptions during verification, but only an even more thorough examination. Shoot them upon the slightest threat to life, without hesitating,” it is said in the statement.

The website “Mirotvorets” is known for its scandalous publications in which the data of journalists, militiamen from the self-proclaimed the DPR and LPR, and other citizens who it calls “traitors of the Motherland” is published.