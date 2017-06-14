By Ollie Richardson



After the spat between Jeremy Corbyn and Donald Trump over the latter’s “mean” comments about the London Mayor Sadiq Khan, the UK is now in a position where its closest ally in the merging multipolar reality is the nearest hyper-liberal leader – Emmanuel Macron in France.

Cancellation of President Trump’s State Visit is welcome, especially after his attack on London’s mayor & withdrawal from #ParisClimateDeal. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) June 11, 2017

Meanwhile, as Corbyn tries to find a way to take the Prime Minister’s post, Theresa May, during a joint press conference with the President of France Emmanuel Macron, on June 13th, in Paris, stated (with a straight face):

“The counter-terrorism cooperation between British and French intelligence agencies is already strong, but President Macron and I agree that more should be done to tackle the terrorist threat online.” “In the UK we are already working with social media companies to halt the spread of extremist material and poisonous propaganda that is warping young minds. We are united in our total condemnation of terrorism and our commitment to stamp out this evil.”

Now on paper what Theresa said looks good, she does after all talk about a persistent problem that is a key link in the chain of terrorism – dissemination of propaganda on the Internet. But there is a problem, however…

Recall that on September 16th, 2016, the BBC – State British media, funded by the money of tax payers, broadcasted a 10 minute segment dedicated to the rebranding of Jabhat al-Nusra into Jabhat Fatah al-Sham (which in reality served the purpose of covertly moving closer to the core Al-Qaeda leadership).

Since then the terrorist group was renamed again into Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, and with each renaming the group became not only larger and larger, but the so-called “moderate rebels” became thinner and thinner (because many were forced to either distance from al-Qaeda and still receive direct US support, or to stay close to the group and risk being bombed). One such “moderate” group who swore allegiance to al-Qaeda is Nour al-Din al-Zenki. But back on topic…

In this interview with the BBC’s late night program “Newsnight”, the spokesperson for Al-Qaeda (in the face of Abu Sulayman al-Muhajir) did the very things that Theresa May just condemned in her speech in Paris. Recall that she said:

“…spread of extremist material and poisonous propaganda that is warping young minds…”

And what exactly can we call what the terrorist being interviewed by the State-funded BBC is doing? A friendly chat about Jihad? Or speaking about how terrible Assad is? Both these things, of course, would suit the BBC’s narrative, but they cannot at any stretch of the imagination be understood as anything other than the “spreading of extremist material and poisonous propaganda that is warping young minds”.

Of course, the Metropolitan police in London will pretend that this interview is simply nothing – it is just a discussion with a representative of the “Syrian opposition”, apparently…

May’s sidekick in this circus, Macron, also shouldn’t laugh, because he himself is also guilty of the same thing:



On May 30th, 2017, Macron contributed to the fight against terrorism… by meeting with al-Qaeda in Paris. In fact, he even gave his support for the legitimate terrorist organisation. Does he need a reminder of what happens to people who say “Assad must go”?

Summary: no matter how many times a politician who fuelled the war in Syria claims to be “fighting against terrorism”, facts will always prevail, and history never lies. Money talks, and for people like Theresa May and Emmanuel Macron, there can never be enough green paper, especially if it is doused in the blood of the next victim of colonization.