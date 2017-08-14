Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

00:40:02

14/08/2017



On August 13th three years ago innocent children were killed by Ukrainian aircraft in Zugres.

What happened on August 13th, 2014, in the late afternoon on the children’s beach; when innocent children were killed by the bombs dropped by the UAF dropped from warplanes; when parents couldn’t protect their children, who allowed them to go the beach; when whole families perished, will remain in our hearts and memory forever. Donbass mourns this day where children looked in the eyes of death and painfully perished near their houses.

Communicating with locals, the journalist of Novorossia Today noted that it is hardly possible to hold back the tears from what was heard. Many of them say that the children’s piercing screams still rings in their ears.