Translated by Ollie Richardson

02:39:08

07/11/2017

The Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Wess Mitchell started on November 6th a 10-day tour across the countries of the European continent. Rex Tillerson’s assistant will finish a 10-day trip in Ukraine, reports the press service of the US State Department.

Wess Mitchell will visit Brussels, Paris, London, Berlin, Warsaw, and Kiev. The purpose of the visit is defined as “underscoring the U.S. commitment to our transatlantic alliance and to our partnerships”.

In particular, in London Wess Mitchell intends to discuss Brexit and further cooperation in connection with it.

In Germany the Assistant Secretary intends to discuss “a range of global issues, including Iran, Russia and North Korea”.

The Assistant Secretary will spend the most of the time of the trip, nearly 3 days, in Ukraine. In Kiev Mitchell intends to meet the top leadership of the country to once again reaffirm the US’ commitment towards Ukraine’s sovereignty and the need to continue the main reforms that are implemented by the authorities in power in Ukraine.

“On November 14-16, Assistant Secretary Mitchell will meet with senior government officials in Kiev, Ukraine, to reaffirm the United States’ commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and encourage Ukraine to continue implementing critical reforms.”

He will also meet business leaders and representatives of civil society “to discuss Ukrainian efforts to transform the country into a prosperous, secure, and democratic European state”.

Stalker Zone note:

After suffering a painful but expected defeat in Syria, the US is clearly at a crossroads in terms of its foreign policy in particular. Whilst there is a need to ensure that the spine of the EU vassal remains intact, and that young European countries like Poland don’t misbehave too much towards their neighbours and in terms of gas pipelines, the core concern of the White House is the rapidly approaching comatose condition of Ukrainian statehood.

The description offered by the State Department about “transforming the country (Ukraine) into a prosperous, secure, and democratic European state” is the typical talk that comes from the mouth of any liquidator. After all, the US claims to have “secured” and installed “democracy” in Raqqa, but the photographs and video footage say something else. The biggest problem facing Washington is the fact that as Russia works to complete both the “Turkish Stream” and “Nord Stream-2” gas pipeline projects, the value of Ukraine as a bargaining chip depletes exponentially. Kiev’s use (for the US) will be spent, and Trump will treat Ukraine just like how Obama treated Greece.

The other topics proposed by Wess Mitchell for discussion are very indicative of just how much space Washington has for manoeuvre in the geopolitical plane. In the Middle East, Trump finds himself being left with only the Riyadh/Tel Aviv card, since the US needs the money and Saudi Arabia/Israel needs support for it’s anti-Iran dreams. And by all accounts, the playing of this card will ultimately result in a scramble for power in Lebanon. In terms of North Korea, the US is not able to cope with both the Chinese economic miracle and Pyongyang’s military might, thus it is reduced to selling THAAD junk to Seoul for scraps of profit and to save face. And as for Iran – supporting Jihadists in Syria and Iraq only led to the strengthening of Tehran’s position not only in the region, but also in the world. So it would appear that Tillerson & Co’s current task is to completely bleed the de-facto corpse that is Ukraine in order to compensate for certain losses in both the Levant and in Asia – carried out under the guise of “reforms”.