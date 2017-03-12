Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

15:25:41

12/03/2017

You can confirm I’m not lying?

If I remember correctly, all the apartment doors in the USSR were made of cardboard, which could be poked through with a finger. And the locks on these doors were of the type “couldn’t be opened by the wind”. And half of the USSR left their keys under the doormat. And moreover, in the countryside people generally used only a hook…

We even didn’t know at that time about iron doors with safe locks “in four directions”, about intercoms and alarms, and about surveillance… right? Or am I confused about something?

If I’m not mistaken, the question is: what has changed? Are there different response options?

P.S. Please don’t offer the option “there was nothing worth stealing”. Every family had a TV set that cost at least three months salary. And the salary itself was kept in a box on the sideboard (credit cards did not exist)…