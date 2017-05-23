Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

The explosion at the office of the Congress of Ukrainian Nationalists in Kiev this past weekend and the throwing of a grenade the other day into the office of neo-Nazi Azov are not the results of the action of pro-Russian partisans, but clashes between Ukrainian militants.

This was stated to Politnavigator by the former speaker of parliament of the LPR Aleksey Karyakin, noting that Azov is controlled by the Interior Minister Arsen Avakov, and the Congress of Ukrainian Nationalists – on the contrary, clashes with the police.