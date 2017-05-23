Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard 15:21:19 23/05/2017 politnavigator.net The explosion at the office of the Congress of Ukrainian Nationalists in Kiev this past weekend and the throwing of a grenade the other day into the office of neo-Nazi Azov are not the results of the action of pro-Russian partisans, but clashes between Ukrainian militants. This was stated to Politnavigator by the former speaker of parliament of the LPR Aleksey Karyakin, noting that Azov is controlled by the Interior Minister Arsen Avakov, and the Congress of Ukrainian Nationalists – on the contrary, clashes with the police. “This is nothing other than internal fighting between nationalists. Probably, they didn’t divide-up something, or its related to spheres of influence. Note that the explosions at the office of the Congress of Ukrainian Nationalists and ‘National Corpus’ were not at the same time, i.e., this was nothing other than a response. Moreover, in the same way – grenade for grenade. People who understand today what is happening in Ukraine won’t resort to such actions. And Nazi organizations were involved in punisher operations in Donbass. From there they brought quite a serious quantity of arms – both guns and explosives. Actually, this is the initial spark in their sharing of spheres of influence,” said Karyakin. Copyright © 2017. All Rights Reserved.