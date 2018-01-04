Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

With scars, mental anguish, and tuberculosis: a woman who was in Ukrainian captivity described how she spent one and a half years in a cell, reports the correspondent of Federal News Agency.

On the night of January 18th, 2015, without explanation Marina Tumskaya was arrested as a civilian by SBU employees and brought to a basement, where she spent eleven days being tortured and threatened. She had to sign a document on cooperation – only after was the woman released, however Tumskaya couldn’t even imagine what this fatal signature would result in.

After release she didn’t do anything. She led a normal life, but, seemingly, the Ukrainian special services expected that after nearly two weeks of being beaten in a cell the scared woman, due to fearing for her life, will start acting like the heroine in spy movies: she would track down those who the government disliked, write denunciations, and so on. Expectations weren’t met by real actions, and therefore the SBU started working in a different way. Marina Tumskaya was arrested again on July 17th, 2015, directly at work on a charge under Part 1 of Article 258-3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine for creating and managing a criminal organisation. It should be noted that this article prescribes eight years of imprisonment as punishment.

“I was electrocuted, my legs were set on fire and extinguished with cling film, and I was beaten. You know, it still hurts to remember it – during the first day in the SBU basement I turned gray. When security service specialists told me that they will bring my little daughter and have a good time with her, like with a woman … No normal mother would endure this,” remembers the former prisoner with bitterness. “Attempts were made to force me to cooperate with the SBU via threats towards my relatives. And you know, if I was told to write a testimony where I was a meteorite and I killed the dinosaurs, I would have done it, because on the territory of Ukraine I had a 14-year-old daughter, a seven-year-old son, and a husband – an ambulance driver.”

The months spent in captivity didn’t completely pass without a trace for Marina: the woman still has a scar on her face from being beaten, a mark on her leg from burns, and a scar from the ring on her finger.

“I tried to remove it from the wires when I was being electrocuted,” said Tumskaya.

Alas, scars and traumatisation are not the only consequences of being in Ukrainian captivity, which the woman still tries to cope with to this day. Because of the violation of basic sanitary norms, the woman was diagnosed with an open form of tuberculosis.

After being condemned, Marina Tumskaya was transported to colony No. 54 in Kharkov. One peculiarity of captivity here is that it wasn’t the usual “barracks” system, but a room, with a doorway. Once, one of the girls was diagnosed with an open form of tuberculosis. According to Tumskaya, the prisoner was quite quickly taken away from the territory of the pre-trial detention center, but the others weren’t examined.

“We were in a room where there there was a lot of mould, the walls were wet – hello tuberculosis. You understand: the dining room was a common one, the shower room too. Medical care was not provided to us, there were no medicines. I survived only because relatives sent food and medicines. And so it was like this for 1 year, 4 months, and 19 days,” said the released prisoner.

During the period of active military operations in 2014 Marina Tumskaya helped to get medicines for the civilian population. Thus she became acquainted with Ekaterina Chernonog, who was arrested on September 3rd. The last thing that was known about the girl is that SBU employees took her to the city of Izyum. According to rumours, she was shot.

“When I was given the chance to report where I was, I told my daughter. Anything could’ve happened to me. In January when I was held in the SBU basement, I especially left some of my things with parts of my DNA there, which would serve as proof of my stay there. I reported about this to the ICRC, but employees of the ‘Red Cross’ weren’t allowed into the SBU building in Kramatorsk,” said Tumskaya told.

According to her, the SBU had no valid arguments to stop the staff of international organisations, however in connection with the testimonies of released prisoners that people were dying in the basements, the motives of the special services of Ukraine became obvious.