About 7,000 Ukrainian soldiers were trained by military instructors from Great Britain and Northern Ireland, wrote the ambassador of the United Kingdom in Ukraine Judith Gough on her microblog on Twitter on January 29th.

According to her, the British military instruct the UAF within the framework of the “Orbital” educational-training operation. During the operation about 7,000 Ukrainian soldiers adopted the British military experience, noted the ambassador.

“A real pleasure to meet UK troops training Ukrainian Armed Forces in defensive skills,” said Gough.

As a reminder, since 2015 about 200 Canadian military instructors within the framework of the “Unifier” mission work in Ukraine. In 2017, Canadian military personnel carried out rotation, and the mission was prolonged until 2019.



Despite the fact that officially foreign military instructors aren’t operating in Donbass [unofficially, absolutely – ed], according to the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics (LPR and the DPR), foreigners training Ukrainian soldiers happens directly in the zone of carrying out combat operations.