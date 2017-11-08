Translated by Ollie Richardson

23:12:31

08/11/2017



The Ukrainian authorities will shoot and jail all who cooperate with the Russian Federation in the defense sphere. This was stated by the head of the NSDC Aleksandr Turchynov with a grin on his face during the presentation of the new pilotless lethal device at the flight-test base “Antonov” in the Kiev region.

According to him, there aren’t any other options to stop cooperation with the Russian Federation.