Translated by Ollie Richardson 23:12:31 08/11/2017 5.ua The Ukrainian authorities will shoot and jail all who cooperate with the Russian Federation in the defense sphere. This was stated by the head of the NSDC Aleksandr Turchynov with a grin on his face during the presentation of the new pilotless lethal device at the flight-test base “Antonov” in the Kiev region. According to him, there aren’t any other options to stop cooperation with the Russian Federation. “The only thing I want to say is — all who cooperate with the aggressor must be behind bars. This is my position. Whoever helps the aggressor — that’s exactly where they should go … If there is at least one hint that there is cooperation that enhances the defense capability of the Russian Federation, we will arrest and shoot them, sorry. There are no other options,” said Turchynov. Copyright © 2017 СТАЛКЕР/ZONE. All Rights Reserved.