By Ollie Richardson

The following is a response to the statement "Russia should ensure that Turkey won't use the S-400 SAM system against Russia itself"…



The S-400 deal with Ankara consists of a 45% upfront fee and the rest being paid off later. I.e., there are certain conditions that must be fulfilled before the 55% loan part of the deal is reduced. It can be assumed with certainty that one of the conditions is to pave the way to leave NATO, but not necessarily actually leaving it (yet).

In this way, the sale of the S-400 in general becomes a sort of crediting system to replace the IMF. But in this case it’s not a monetary loan, but one involving an object, which, in reality, is one integer in a wider sum. In this regard, the S-400 plays the role of collateral. Remember what happened when the French couldn’t supply the Mistral carriers? What happened? Russia got its money back twofold. So, rest assured that the deal benefits Moscow more than it benefits Ankara.

After Turkey got too involved in Syria (too much “skin in the game”), Russia had to wait for the mistake (miscalculation), and that was the Su-24 shootdown. One pilot died – sad of course – but as a result Russia gained the opportunity to call the shots to all parties involved. Turkey wasn’t able to backpedal and to secure control of al-Bab, which is what Moscow demanded in order to ease the tourism sanctions. It became evident that at this moment Turkey was the weakest foreign player in the game. Hence why the creation of Astana was possible – Russia says “jump”, Ankara says “how high?”, although this is an abstract concept, of course, and not a literal depiction.

As a result of the Qatar-Saudi rift, the relationship between Iran-Qatar-Turkey developed, simply because of realpolitik. Turkey needed to flush its ties to ISIS/Nusra and dance to the Moscow beat in order to avoid being devoured by the US (see the failed coup attempt). Turkey is thus now trapped in Syria – it cannot annex Aleppo, and it cannot cleanse Kurdistan. This is the same algorithm as the Minsk Agreements. In fact, the US can, if push came to shove, copy and paste its Venezuela model of economic pressure and have Erdogan out of power in less than a year.

The Turkish government is interested in investing in Crimea. For this NGOs are being given room for manoeuvre in order to verify that the rights of Tatars are being respected. Turkey doesn’t need to recognise Crimea as Russian, but it mustn’t completely side with Kiev either. Turk stream has been on the agenda for over 5 years. The US hoped to curtail it and to force Russia to go through Bulgaria. But now the leadership in Sofia has changed, and Nord Stream-2 has applied extra pressure on ExxonMobil et al.

If to look at the equation at a distance & to assess the outputs of the contextual algorithm, it just simply doesn’t make any sense for Ankara to bite the hand that currently feeds it. If it wasn’t for the FSB and Tehran, Gulen’s gangs would be turning Turkey into Ukraine 2.0. In fourth generation warfare, Russia doesn’t use aggression to physically force the enemy to submit; Moscow simply changes the geopolitical framework and waits for the adversary to make a very costly mistake. Russia can wait too, since it has the best hand at the table.

Over the next 10 years there will be a transition away from the “R2P” foreign policy model, and instead towards more calculated thinking based on a position of defence. Hence why there is high-demand for the S-400 in the first place from former aggressors, such as Riyadh, and potential Eurasian allies, such as India. Ankara falls into this trap by buying it, committing itself to existing inside a matrix, the parameters of which are controlled by Putin.

In summary, if Turkey hypothetically fired the S-400 at a Russian jet, it would directly imply the liquidation of the Turkish State, since Ankara doesn’t have the collateral to offset the consequences. And no, Russian troops don’t need to be deployed to erase Turkish statehood. Due to Russia’s heightened status as an economic powerhouse, it is enough to starve the Turkish treasury of a few coins in order to “bring it to heel”. After all, the fact that Turkey can go from signing free trade deals with Assad to declaring the latter as a “terrorist” in the space of 10 years just shows how fluid international relations now is.