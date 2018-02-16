

On the morning of February 16th the UAF shelled the region of one of the mines of Gorlovka. This was reported by the press service of the DPR representation in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire (JCCC).

“Today at 9:30 the area of the 6/7 mine in the settlement Gorlovka came under the fire of the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” reported the representation of the DPR in the JCCC.

As a result of the shelling, several housing constructions on Otechestvennaya Street sustained damage:

54/2 Otechestvennaya Street;



50/1 Otechestvennaya Street;



48 Otechestvennaya Street.

As a note, the shelling came from the direction of the settlement of Dzerzhinsk with the use of ZU-23,” it is said in the statement.