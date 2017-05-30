Translated by Ollie Richardson

Ukrainian punishers last night opened fire at civilians of the city of Dokuchaevsk. As a result of punitive shelling, the roof of a house was damaged. Fortunately, nobody was injured.

“The shelling begun at 21:00 on May 29th. At 01:10 I was in the house and heard a horrible explosion. Two walls of the house were immediately blown away. Then I went outside and I saw that the roof was damaged. The shelling was done by the UAF. What caliber it was, I don’t know,” said the woman.

According to the female resident of Dokuchaevsk, Ukrainian nazis shoot at civilians and the enterprises nationalized by the DPR with precision.