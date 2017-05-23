Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

In Ukraine the war in Donbass with so-called “heroes of the ATO”, who are firmly sure of their correctness, as also the Nazis were once sure, continues.

Nationalism and russophobia are the main criteria for the “selection of the impure” for such Armed Forces, when they hear the Russian language in Ukraine, they just fall into a rage, having forgotten that more than 70% of the population of the Ukrainian state freely speak in Russian, completely, as well as Deputies of the Verkhovna Rada.

So, another “hero” of the ATO Boris Ovcharov created a scandal in a Kiev supermarket because the cashier couldn’t speak to him in Ukrainian. He stated that she has to serve customers only in the State language, as they are on the territory of Ukraine. However his mockery didn’t last long because the girl was defended firstly by the security guard of the supermarket, and then the residents of Kiev joined him after being shocked by such behavior of the military serviceman, reminding him that in Ukraine they speak different languages, including Russian.

It should be noted that after the “fighter for the Ukrainian language” started a fight with a customer who made a remark to him, he in general switched to the Russian language. Also what is remarkable is that he is a native of Donetsk, and he himself surprisingly talks in the State language also badly, however he demands such things from others.