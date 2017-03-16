Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

14:42:43

16/03/2017



On the Internet a video appeared in which the military personnel of the Ukrainian Army, who became stuck in the mud in a spring swamp, address the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko. In the video they, without success, try to move the truck out of the mud, which was supposed to deliver an armament to a firing position.

“Mr President, these are those trucks that you gave us. We are fighting with them. But as our Ministry of Defence gave us here such rubber (shows the worn tires), we can go only on an asphalt road, but not on the terrain. And so here is how we fight. We are not even able to go to the firing position. We are only able to stand on the flat plane in the field. Do something, we will not be able to fight with this. With such equipment we will not take Donetsk soon,” said the military man.

He also advised Poroshenko to come to the field and to pull the equipment from the mud using his Mercedes.