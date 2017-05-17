Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

In the settlement of Frunze [LPR – ed] on Sovetov street at 06:40 in the morning, as a result of shelling by the UAF the roof of house number 135, the glazing, and the gas pipeline is damaged. The shelling was conducted using an anti-tank guided missile.



The locals described the consequences of the shelling.



“It was flying, rustling, there was such a sound, it flies constantly, it either arrives at the target or overshoots it, constantly, there are no military personnel here – what are they shooting at?” said the local resident.