Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

12:32:39

25/02/2018



So-called ATO volunteers spread information on social networks that on the Day of the defender of the Motherland the 93rd brigade of the Armed Forces destroyed a BMP of the DPR army.

“Today at night fighters went to the stronghold to congratulate the orcs on their holiday. They were spotted by the handy guys from the 93rd brigade. So no one is going anywhere anymore. Ironically, the militant stronghold is called ‘Tortik’ [little cake – ed]. For three fighters this day became their last. Three 200-x… Three cherries on the cake,” boasted the Ukrainian punishers.

The press service of the DPR Armed Forces already refuted the virtual “victory” of the UAF. The military department of the Republic said that the BMP the Ukrainian presented on his page previously belonged to the UAF and was destroyed during the Debaltsevo cauldron.





