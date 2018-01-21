Translated by Ollie Richardson

14:50:28

21/01/2018



On January 21st, militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the contact line in Donbass opened fire on a passenger bus. The attack on civilians happened near the Elenovka entrance/exit checkpoint, located to the southwest of Donetsk.

“Units of the UAF opened fire from small arms at a bus in the grey zone near the ‘Elenovka’ checkpoint, as a result of which one civilian died and one more was wounded,” reported the “Inside Donetsk” Telegram-channel.

The operative command of the Armed Forces of the Donetsk People’s Republic confirmed the information about the attack in the “grey zone” near the contact line.

“Today at 13:20 a unit of the UAF opened fire from small arms at a bus in the grey zone near the ‘Elenovka’ checkpoint. As a result, one civilian died from their wounds, and one more was wounded,” reported the DPR.

The exact number of persons injured in the attack is being clarified.

Stalker Zone note:

Almost exactly 1 year ago, in 2017, the same thing happened in the same village of Elenovka near Donetsk, after a UAF shell landed and exploded, wounding a civilian. She was on the Donetsk-Dokuchaevsk bus, which came under fire near the “Elenovka” checkpoint.

“This morning at 7.30 am, shelling began on the village of Elenovka, and as a result the fragments wounded a local resident. She was on the Donetsk-Dokuchaevsk bus, and was wounded near the checkpoint,” said the head of the village administration Igor Syakerin at the time.

And on April 27th, 2016, the UAF killed three civilians and wounded one more after shelling the same “Elenovka” checkpoint overnight.

“At around 02:45, Ukrainian troops opened fire at a checkpoint in Elenovka. At the time cars were passing through the gate. According to preliminary information, at least three civilians were killed and four wounded. However, it is possible that there are more victims,” said the DPR.

