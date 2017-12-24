Translated by Ollie Richardson

12:25:01

24/12/2017



The officer of the UAF who transferred data counted on receiving remuneration according to the program of the “payment for data on crimes” working in the LPR. He gave all names of the participants of a saboteur group, i.e. he actually “sold” 17 people.

As the Center for interaction with the public of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the LPR reported, a call was received on December 21st by the hot line of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Lugansk People’s Republic, during which a Ukrainian soldier in detail spoke about a sabotage and reconnaissance group of 17 people that is active in the republic. According to preliminary data, the group is subordinated to the main intelligence directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

“Within the framework of the ministerial program for the payment of data on crimes of the Ukrainian military, an officer transferred data about participants of the sabotage and reconnaissance group of the UAF that operates on the territory of the LPR to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of LPR. As the Ukrainian military reported, the Lieutenant Radetsky gives orders to a group of saboteurs, which includes the supervisor Vasilenko, staff sergeants Bokach and Fil, sergeants Skripnik and Shulga, Lance Sergeants Korostel, Navrotsky, and Rogovsky, the senior soldiers Petukh and Shafransky, and the soldiers Vladichan, Dunyashkin, Zdibel, Lendel, Kazachok, and Sinykov,” it is said in the text of the message of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of LPR.

The department said that this fact was noted in the book of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of LPR for documenting incidents and crimes, and also that an active search for the specified persons for clarification of their participation in the commission on the territory of the republic of sabotage has begun.