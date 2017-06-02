Translated by Ollie Richardson

16:32:49

02/06/2017

The Armed Forces of Ukraine fired from machine guns at the small lanterns that were launched into the sky in memory of the children who are ruthlessly killed by the Kiev Armed Forces in Donbass. This was reported by the press service of the Donetsk News Agency.

“Unfortunately, the action ‘Angels’ was saddened by the Ukrainian fighters, who once again showed their neglect for universal values, morals and honor. Ukrainian punishers, having seen the heavenly small lamps around the “Volvo center”, opened machine-gun fire at them,” said the head of public organization “Young Republic” Nikita Kiosev.

It is reported that the Kiev Armed Forces were warned about a mourning ceremony and had to observe a “silence regime”.

The international action “Angels” in memory of the killed children of Donbass took place on June 1st near the “Volvo center” in the north of Donetsk. About 10,000 people took part in it.