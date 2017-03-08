Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

Military personnel of regular Ukrainian army were involved in a firefight with activists of the extremist organization “Right Sector” and also mercenaries from the “Georgian battalion”. The incident occurred on March 7th in the Lugansk region.

The incident was reported by the representative of People’s LPR militia Andrey Marochko. According to him, based on intelligence data of the unrecognized republic, the fight between the UAF and extremists happened on the basis of a fight for control over smuggling routes.

“Two servicemen of the 54th brigade of the UAF died as a result of the firefight,” specified Marochko. Whether there are losses from Right Sector or not is not reported.

The fact that such incidents happen is due to the fact that the UAF command actually does not control mercenaries and extremists from national battalions, explained Marochko.