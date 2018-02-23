Translated by Ollie Richardson

On February 23rd the Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled an ambulance transporting a wounded militiaman in the Donetsk People’s Republic – three persons died, reported the operative command of the DPR.

As the deputy commander of the DPR Armed Forces Eduard Basurin specified, a sanitary officer, the driver-hospital attendant, and the wounded serviceman were all killed. He reminded that on February 22nd one militiaman was wounded near the city of Dokuchaevsk after the UAF shelled the positions of the DPR. In order to hospitalise him, a regime of silence was requested. However, the Ukrainian side opened fire at the ambulance.





According to Basurin, the Ukrainian side presented the murder as the destruction of a militia BMP that allegedly was “carrying out reconnaissance”. He emphasised that the actions of the UAF violate the Geneva Convention.