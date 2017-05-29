Translated by Ollie Richardson

In the night of May 28th, 2017, to May 29th, 2017, approximately from 22:00, the territory of Pervomaisk was subjected to UAF shelling, presumably from mortars.

“As a result of shelling on house No. 45 on Lugovaya Street, the blast wave damaged four windows, the rooftop, the wall in the summer kitchen is punched through, the fence is damaged. At house No. 43 on Lugovaya Street three windows, and also the house constructions are damaged,” explained the mayor.

“At 22:50 I was watching TV, I heard a rumble, I thought that it was just the usual, and the rumble grew even stronger then, I jumped into the basement, I heard the rumble calm down, I came out and the windows had gone, the frames are destroyed, I went out of the yard with a flashlight – and here is the picture,” said Nikolay Galitsin about the consequences of UAF shelling.