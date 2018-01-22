Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

19:47:29

22/01/2018



As was reported by the operative command of the Armed Forces of the DPR: “Today, on January 22nd, at 17:25 Moscow time, as a result of the enemy’s shelling on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic from the side of Novotroitskoye on Dokuchaevsk using 120mm mortars and a BMP-2, 5 civilians were wounded. The shelling was deliberately aimed at objects of civil infrastructure”.

This fact of a crime by the UAF against civilians will be without fail brought to the OSCE Mission and Alexander Hug, whose visit to the Republic is planned for January 23rd of this year. Fire was also opened on the districts of Verkhnetoretskoye and Zaitsevo with the use of 82 mm mortars, grenade launchers, and large-caliber small arms.

According to the specified data, the addresses that were affected by shelling became known.

13, Vatutin Street, apartment 44 there are wounded persons:

Lekar N.V. – D.O.B. 1959. Diagnosis: a slash wound on the left shoulder;

Lekar L.N. – D.O.B. 1959. Diagnosis: multiple shrapnel wounds on the shoulder, back, hip, and should blades.

15, Vatutin Street, apartment 33:

Nikiforov R.A. – D.O.B. 1980. Diagnosis: shrapnel wounds on the lower jaw.



15, Likholetov Street, apartment 33:

Popova T.A. – D.O.B. 1979. Diagnosis: shrapnel wounds on the left buttock.

￼83, Centralnaya Street, apartment 21:

Pelipenko O.V. – D.O.B 1967. Diagnosis: shrapnel wound on the lower third of the shin.

In addition, the inhabited housing constructions and objects of civil infrastructure were also affected.