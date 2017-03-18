Translated by Ollie Richardson

As a result of UAF shelling, between the 10th and 16th of March, 2017, twelve people died in the Donetsk People’s Republic. As the Donetsk News Agency reports, eleven more people received wounds of various degrees of severity.

According to the latest information, in the DPR 79 people since the turn of the year were killed, while 137 people, including four children, received wounds of various degrees of severity.

As the Deputy Commander of the operative command of the Republic Eduard Basurin earlier reported, as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian Army three civilians were wounded per day.