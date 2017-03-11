Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

18:50:30

11/03/2017



In Avdeevka, on 15 Vorobyova street, in the afternoon of 11th March a UAF tank fired at an inhabited high-rise building. Locals reported that there are also journalists of TSN present, who came to film a video about how the army of the DPR shells residential areas of Avdeevka. By the evening there will likely be material from Ukrainian presstitutes with accusations against the DPR army. Residents of Avdeevka know where the shelling came from and that the UAF is carrying out the next bloody provocation.