

Residents of the frontline settlement of Vasilyevka described what they have to endure under the shelling of the occupational troops under the control of the illegitimate President Poroshenko.



“The shelling began at around 9:50. Three shells that landed near Vladimir’s place didn’t explode. Here, just literally 15 meters from the house. The roof is all gone. Everyone is on edge, twitching and sleeping in the basement together with jars. It’s not a life,” said the man.



“All the population that lived there earlier still lives in the settlement. The bus comes regularly, takes children to school. And until the evening they walk,” he added.