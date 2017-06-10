Translated by Ollie Richardson

18:48:37

10/06/2017



Ukraine pays to intermediaries in the international purchase of medicines a sum equal to the annual budget for the fight against children’s oncology.

This was stated at a press conference in Kiev by the President of the Help to Children With Oncological Diseases charity foundation Valentina Markevich.

According to her, American banks today keep in their turnover four billion hryvnia pre-paid by Ukraine for the purchase of medicines.