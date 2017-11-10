Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

17:07:01

10/11/2017



We [Ukraine – ed] are in second place in the world! However, for death rate… This is the main achievement of all our governors.

By the way, this website has many figures for completely different aspects, which even the poorly educated person can use to understand where they find themselves: in the background or foreground. And to compare how the same people live in other countries. Including in terms of wealth, crime, ecology, etc.





Stalker Zone note:

In the study of geography/sociology there are three main types of population pyramids: expansive, constrictive, and stationary. In their essence they determine what actions the central government must undertake to ensure the country’s economic balance.

Expansive: if more people are being born than dying (with low life expectations), like Syria pre-ISIS, then a heavy burden is placed on the shoulders of government to provide for such a number of consumers. If the funds are not there, then relative poverty (and the level of discontent in tandem) increases.

Constrictive: On the contrary, if more people are dying than being born the government must find ways to increase fertility and at the same time find the funds for the surplus number of pensioners.

Stationary: The middle ground, where a perceived balance is found, and the economy is in an optimal position to grow; there are enough young persons to support the elderly.

Well, from all three cases Ukraine has it’s own category, which is worse than “constrictive” and “expansive” combined: a vassal in liquidation. This is where a foreign State (America, in this case) heavily influences the outcome of internal processes, and even if the sociological situation correlates more to a “stationary” population pyramid, it doesn’t mean that there is an organic GDP<->investment relationship. In fact, in the case of Ukraine post-Maidan, the external string-puller can inject as much money as it wants (via the IMF, EU, or World Bank) into the veins of the vassal, but existing and still-blooming geopolitical processes will determine the end result. This is why the US puts an accent on subtracting from Ukraine (using the hands of butchers like Ulana Suprun), and not increasing prosperity, because in conditions where the US has a near $20 trillion public debt, and the opportunities to plunder the territories of the world diminish with each passing day, Ukraine is more valuable to Washington as a skeleton for the reconstruction of it’s organs according to NATO standards (for Military-Industrial profits) than it is as a sovereign, citizens-first structure. And in the eyes of Brussels, the fewer mouths there are to feed, the better it is, since the vast majority of the EU’s resources are occupied with integrating “migrants”.

But who will operate the means of production, since Ukraine’s population either flees to Poland/Russia or just simply dies off? The answer, perhaps, can be found here.