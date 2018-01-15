Translated by Ollie Richardson

15/01/2018

Ukraine in just five days exhausted its annual duty-free quotas – both basic and supplementary – for the export of wheat and corn to the European Union countries in 2018. This was reported on Monday by the “ukragroconsult“ company.

“Quotas for the supply of wheat and corn are 100% fulfilled (10,350 tons and 11,250 tons respectively),” it is said in the statement. At the same time the companies added that the quota for the duty-free export of barley as of January 5th is 2.5% completed (15,680 tons from the agreed 615,000 tons).

The First Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Maksim Martynyuk reported on January 12th that Ukraine also already exhausted its annual quota for the export of honey to the EU. He added that now export will continue “in accordance with general practice, without preferences”.

Since January 1st, 2016, the Agreement between the EU and Ukraine on a profound and comprehensive free trade area (FTA) came into force. The document is a part of the Association Agreement between the EU and Ukraine. Within the framework of the FTA the EU introduced tariff quotas for Ukraine on 36 types of products that Kiev can sell without duties only in limited volumes. As soon as the quota is exhausted, import duties are introduced.

The EU-Ukraine Association Agreement came into force on September 1st, 2017. It regulates gradual economic and political rapprochement between Ukraine and EU countries.

According to the December statement of the Deputy Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, the trade representative of Ukraine Natalia Mikolskaya, Ukraine’s export losses due to a severance of traditional commercial ties with Russia from 2012 to 2016 exceeded $31 billion.