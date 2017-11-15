Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

The parliament of Ukraine removed the mention of the Great Patriotic War from the law “On the Status of Veterans of War and Guarantees of Their Social Protection”, having replaced it with the term “World War II”…

Such a decision made at a meeting on Tuesday was supported by 241 parliamentarians, gaining the necessary minimum of 226 votes, reports RIA Novosti.

“In the text of the law the words and phrases ‘The Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945’, ‘The Great Patriotic War and war with imperialistic Japan’, ‘Great Patriotic War’, ‘The Great Patriotic War and war with Japan’, ‘The Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945 and war of 1945 with imperialistic Japan’ are to be replaced with the words ‘World War II’,” it is said in the text of the law.

The main changes in the law concern providing the status of a disabled veteran to civilians wounded in the zone of the military operation in Donbass, and also providing the status of a victim of the riots in Kiev in 2013-2014.

“Persons injured by participants of the Revolution of Dignity are those who while participating in mass actions of a civil protest received injuries (severe, moderate, light), but such damage didn’t result in disability, and who asked for medical care during the period from November 21st, 2013, to April 30th, 2014,” it is said in the document. According to the law, such persons are granted privileges and social guarantees that are provided to combatants.

The President of Ukraine still has to sign the document. The law comes into force three months from the date of its publication in the official press.

Over the last three years the government in Ukraine within the framework of decommunization has tried to replace old the Soviet tradition of celebrating Victory Day with the European one. In particular, since 2015 in the country a new holiday is celebrated — the Day of remembrance and reconciliations devoted to the celebration of the memory of the victims of war, on May 8th. With the help of this holiday Ukraine has actually joined the Western European celebration – to celebrate the victory over Nazi Germany on May 8th. Although the country in parallel continues to celebrate Victory Day on May 9th, which still remains a public holiday, the main official events to mark the end of war at the State level are held on May 8th.

In 2015 the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine changed the official name of Victory Day, having removed from it the mention of the Great Patriotic War. Earlier the full name of the holiday was “Victory Day in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945”, and now it is called “Victory Day over Nazism in World War II of 1939-1945”.