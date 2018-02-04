Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

14:40:09

The anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the US and the European Union deprived Ukraine of half of its gross domestic product (GDP). Such a statement was made by the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Evgeny Murayev.

According to him, the Russian Federation and the EU lost only a small share of their GDP. However, for Ukrainians these restrictive measures resulted in a 50% reduction of gross domestic product, claims the People’s Deputy.

“Peace is needed in order to return at least the usual markets,” quotes RIA Novosti from the words of Murayev. “These sanctions kill the Russian Federation, kill Europe, but most of all they took away income from our citizens. We lost half of our GDP. Russia lost 2%, Europe – less than 1%, but us – 50%. This is a sanctions war against who? Against us?”.

Murayev expressed regret that in Ukraine enterprises that were earlier successful now turn into museums. “We made the most technological rockets in the world, and excursions will take place here in this plants”, he said.