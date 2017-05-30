Translated by Ollie Richardson

Ukraine opened a criminal case against Russia officials for conducting “hybrid war”. This was reported by the press secretary of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Elena Gitlyanskaya on Facebook.

According to her, proceedings are initiated by the prosecutor’s office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea (the structural division kept within the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine) “upon the unleashing of ‘hybrid war’ against Ukraine by officials of the Russian Federation and officials of the public authorities and local governments of Crimea”.

In turn the press service of the SBU stated that the case is based on “information that was collected by the Security Service of Ukraine about specific criminal acts committed by the Russian intelligence agencies in the information field of Ukraine, especially Crimea, the day before, during, and after the illegal occupation of the Autonomous Republic”.



According to the SBU, during the pre-trial investigation special attention will be paid to “facts of preparation for annexing Crimea and the artificial formation in the population of the peninsula, including through the media and the Internet, of hatred towards the people of Ukraine”.



After the coup in Kiev in February, 2014, the authorities of Crimea and Sevastopol took the decision to hold a referendum on the reunion with Russia. More than 80% of those possessing the right to vote took part in the vote, which took place on March 16th of the same year. 96.7% and 95.6% of residents of Crimea and Sevastopol voted for a reunion with the Russian Federation, respectively.



On March 18th the President of Russia signed an agreement on the admission of the Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol into the structure of the Russian Federation, and on March 21st the document was ratified by the Federal Assembly. Despite the convincing results of the referendum, Kiev refused to recognize Crimea as a part of Russia.