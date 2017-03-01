Translated by Ollie Richardson

The command of the UAF plans to attack Donbass with agit-prop ammunition and suppress local television signals by means of dangerous technologies.



According to the intelligence data of the DPR, the UAF command, together with the leadership of the SBU, plans to shell the settlements of Donbass using propaganda shells in the near future. This was stated by the Deputy commander of the operational command of the DPR Eduard Basurin.

According to him, the ammunition will be stuffed with leaflets, the content of which calls for provocations and subversion.

“We don’t exclude that the attack will involve simultaneous military actions and propaganda shelling for the strengthening of influence on the population that is under the jurisdiction of the Ukrainian side,” noted Basurin.

In addition, plans of the Ukrainian command to install special equipment with the purpose of suppressing television signal broadcasts from the territory of the DPR became known to the reconnaissance of the People’s militia. For this purpose the UAF are going to install equipment that radiates microwaves on TV towers in the settlement of Pokrovsk. According to Basurin, the actions of the Ukrainian side will increase the maximum admissible radiation for the health of inhabitants of nearby settlements. The Ministry of Defence of the DPR noted that radiation by microwaves significantly increases the probability of oncological diseases.